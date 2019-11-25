AMAs

Hottest Couples at the 2019 American Music Awards: Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, More

By
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Hottest Couples AMAs 2019
 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
8
9 / 8

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The couple sizzled on stage with their performance of “Señorita.”

Back to top