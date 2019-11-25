Exclusive

American Music Awards 2019: What You Didn’t See on TV

Sofia Carson Walks by Lil Nas X AMAs What You Didn’t See on TV
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (2)
Unlikely Duo

5:32 p.m.: Sofia Carson walked by Lil Nas X and congratulated him. He thanked her with a big smile.

 

