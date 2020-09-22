Reality TV

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 32 Cast: Former NFL Stars, Olympians and More

By
Eswar Dhinakaran and Aparna Dhinakaran Meet the Teams Competing on The Amazing Race
 Sonja Flemming/CBS
11
6 / 11
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Eswar, 24, and Aparna Dhinakaran, 26

Siblings from Fremont and Berkeley, California

Back to top