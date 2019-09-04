Unconditional Love

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were joined by Tyler’s sister and parents and things got very heated. When Butch Baltierra joined the group, he revealed he had relapsed on cocaine, marijuana and alcohol. Both Tyler and his sister, Amber Baltierra, became emotional over the way Butch had been acting.

Amber spent much of the session crying and yelling because she felt that Butch didn’t care about her reaching one year of sobriety, something that was a huge accomplishment.

Ultimately, Dr. Drew told Tyler he needed to start attending Al-Anon classes because by telling Butch he’d be there no matter what, it was enabling him.