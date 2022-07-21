‘American Horror Story’ Cast Guide: Who’s Been on Which Season?

Evan Peters

Peters has been in all but one season of American Horror Story, playing the following characters: Tate Langdon in Murder House, Kit Walker in Asylum, Kyle Spencer in Coven, Jimmy Darling in Freak Show, James Patrick March in Hotel, Edward Phillippe Mott and Rory Monahan in Roanoke, Kai Anderson in Cult and four different characters, including Tate and James Patrick March, in Apocalypse. He’s set to return for Double Feature. In 2021’s Double Feature, he played murderous author Austin Sommers.