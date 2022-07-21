‘American Horror Story’ Cast Guide: Who’s Been on Which Season?

Lily Rabe

Another Ryan Murphy regular, Rabe began as a guest star in Murder House as Nora Montgomery. With the exception of Cult, she has starred in every season: In Asylum, she played Sister Mary Eunice McKee; in Coven, Misty Day; in Freak Show, Sister Mary Eunice McKee; in Hotel, Aileen Wuornos; and in Roanoke, Shelby Miller. Rabe also played Misty in Apocalypse and returned for 1984 as Lavinia Richter. In Double Feature, she played Doris, the unfortunate wife of an overambitious screenwriter.