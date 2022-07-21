‘American Horror Story’ Cast Guide: Who’s Been on Which Season?

Sarah Paulson

Paulson has also appeared in all but one season of American Horror Story, playing multiple characters in multiple seasons. After appearing briefly as Billie Dean Howard in Murder House, she went on to be a regular in every season, playing the following: Lana Winters in Asylum; Cordelia Foxx in Coven; Bette and Dot Tattler in Freak Show; Sally McKenna and Billie Dean Howard in Hotel; Shelby Miller, Audrey Tindall and Lana Winters in Roanoke; Ally Mayfair-Richards and Susan Atkins in Cult; and Cordelia, Billie Dean Howard and Venable in Apocalypse. For Double Feature, Paulson donned another set of fake teeth as a character named Tuberculosis Karen.