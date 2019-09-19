American Horror Story’ Guest Stars You Already Forgot About

Eric Stonestreet

The Modern Family alum starred on episode 6 of Murder House, where he played Derrick, a psychiatric patient who has an irrational fear of mirrors due to his belief in the Piggy Man legend, which claims that if someone says the phrase “Here, piggy pig, pig” in the mirror, a monster called the Piggy Man will come and kill them. After a recommendation by his psychiatrist, Stonestreet’s character recites the ritual in front of a mirror and is subsequently shot and killed by a burglar hiding in his shower.