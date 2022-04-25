Caleb Kennedy

Kennedy, who made the top 5 on season 19, announced his exit after a video of him sitting next to someone in a Klu Klux Klan costume resurfaced in May 2021.

“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” the singer posted on Wednesday. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down.”

News broke in February 2022 that he was arrested for a felony DUI. He is awaiting trial for the fatal accident behind bars.