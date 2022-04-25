Mario Vazquez

Vasquez also appeared on season 4, making it to the top 12.

“American Idol was only positive. They were only wonderful to me, from the beginning through the middle, to the end,” he said on Fox’s New York affiliate in 2005. “It had nothing to do with the contract or anything at all. I just needed to take care of some things in my life that needed to be focused on.”

Two years later, however, he told music blog Arjanwrites.com that he left for “artistic reasons,” explaining, “It was the number one priority for me to have artistic control. I realized that creating my own sound was a major thing for me.”