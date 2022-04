Wyatt Pike

A representative for American Idol told Us in April 2021 that “Wyatt could not continue due to personal reasons” after earning a spot in the top 12 on season 19.

“Regarding my departure, the bottom line is that reality, competitive music on TV is not my thing,” he told Utah radio station KPCW in February 2022. “It became too much – the stress and the behind-the-scenes pressure and things that had to happen.”