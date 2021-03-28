‘American Idol’ Judges Through the Years and Why They Left

Kara DioGuardi

Judge for: Seasons 8-9

Reason for exit: In her 2011 book, DioGuardi said she was blindsided by her firing, but was “uncomfortable, insecure and nervous” as a judge anyway — and didn’t get along with Cowell. “The janitorial closet they called my dressing room had long been disassembled, so no walk down the corridors with my personal effects in hand was necessary,” she wrote in A Helluva High Note of her exit, adding that she started chain-smoking cigarettes to try and bond with Cowell.