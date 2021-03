Mariah Carey

Judge for: Season 12

Reason for exit: After one season, the icon said she was leaving the show to focus solely on music. In 2015, she called her one season on the show “the worst experience of my life.” She added during The Kyle and Jackie O Radio Show, “I’m not going to get into what it was, but let’s just say I don’t think they had any intentions for us to have a good experience doing that show.”