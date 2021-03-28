‘American Idol’ Judges Through the Years and Why They Left

Simon Cowell

Judge for: Seasons 1-9

Reason for exit: At the time, Cowell said he was leaving the show to launch The X Factor. He later explained that Idol’s age restrictions on contestants was also a big reason. “How can you say, ‘You can’t be a star [because of your age],’” he told HollywoodLife in 2019. “And I found the word ‘Idol’ obnoxious to be honest with you. And why isn’t a 35-year-old as great as an 18-year-old? It just got to the point where this is not real, which is why I moved on.”