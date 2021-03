Steven Tyler

Judge for: Seasons 10-11

Reason for exit: “I’ve decided it’s time for me to let go of my mistress American Idol before she boils my rabbit,” the rocker said in his statement when announcing his exit. “I strayed from my first love, Aerosmith, and I’m back — but instead of begging on my hands and knees, I’ve got two fists in the air and I’m kicking the door open with my band.”