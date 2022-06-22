Contestants Must Disclose Their Criminal Record

nyone with a violent felony is automatically disqualified from competing on American Idol, as well as anyone who has a pending criminal trial when they audition for the show. Three contestants have been disqualified for not disclosing their criminal records to producers: season 2 semifinalist Jared Andrews, Top 9 finalist Corey Clark and season 11 contestant Jermaine Jones, who made it to the Top 12 before producers learned about his prior arrests.