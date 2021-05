Joanna Pacitti’s ‘Connections’

Season 9 semifinalist Joanna Pacitti was disqualified from the show in February 2009 after her history in the music business was revealed. The singer had a record deal and previously joined Nick Lachey on tour as his opening act prior to competing on the reality series.

“It has been determined that Joanna Pacitti is ineligible to continue in the competition,” Fox said in a statement to Billboard at the time.