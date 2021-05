Kris Allen’s ‘Textgate’

One of American Idol’s sponsors, AT&T, admitted they’d unfairly given out free phones and texting services to fans of Kris Allen at parties hosted during the show’s season 8 final voting rounds. While Allen did end up winning over Adam Lambert, the company denied they’d attempted to fix the contest. Fox also noted the competition’s results were “fair, accurate and verified” in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in May 2009.