Biggest ‘American Idol’ Scandals and Controversies Through the Years

Laine Hardy’s Arrest

The season 17 winner was issued an arrest warrant by the Louisiana State University Police Department in April 2022, telling fans in a statement that he was “fully cooperative” with the investigation. “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time,” he added at the time, not specifying the reason for his arrest. “I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

A spokesperson for LSU later noted in a statement to Us: “Lane Reed Hardy (Non-LSU student) was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303 — Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication. His arrest warrant has been filed with clerk of court.”