Biggest ‘American Idol’ Scandals and Controversies Through the Years

Ruben Studdard Wins Over Clay Aiken

During season 2 of American Idol, fans were angry that Studdard won the competition over Aiken by a minuscule number of votes. There were no hard feelings between the artists, however.

“We’re polar opposites when it comes to almost everything, and I think that works really well for us, not only onstage but offstage,” Aiken told The New York Times in October 2018. “[On American Idol we] went through a very different sort of experience than everyone else did, and I think that’s why we became such good friends.”