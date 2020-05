Francisco Martin

The California native is a college student who suffered from nerves early in the season before conquering his fears. He has written original songs about his anxiety, which he frequently opens up about on social media. “To those battling with anxiety and nerves, I encourage you to do what you love. To be open-minded,” he wrote via Instagram in April. “Your mind can only limit you so far, it’s up to you to discover the best versions of yourself.”