1. He Turned His Life Around

Early in the season, Beckham told the Idol judges that he “ended up on the side of the highway upside down” one day after making the decision to drive after drinking. Following the incident, he knew a change was necessary.

“I was all, like, down and out. I had gotten in my car wreck, my DUI, and whatnot. A lot of stuff had been going great for me, but that all kind of got taken away from me,” he told The San Bernardino Sun. “Losing my house and my girlfriend and my dog, getting in trouble with the law and having to have your mama come pick you up from jail and stuff, kind of puts you in a weird headspace.”