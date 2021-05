3. He Writes His Own Music

Last month, the singer told the Daily Press that he first started messing with a guitar at age 3 after seeing it laying around at his grandma’s house.

“That was my earliest memory of music,” he said.

Chayce sang two original songs while on American Idol. “23,” which he wrote after a life-changing accident, has already found its place as a No. 1 hit on the country music charts.