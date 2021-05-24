5. He Has Big Plans For What’s Next

Prior to his win, Beckham told the Los Angeles Daily News he has no desire to slow down after Idol.

“I think it’s super important to take the momentum that you have and keep going with it. And not say, ‘Oh man, this crazy show’s over with, I’m going to relax for a month or two,’” he said.

During a Monday, May 24, Good Morning America appearance following his win, the artist said he hopes to make country music, go to Nashville and “hopefully have more songs on the charts” in the near future.