Carrie Underwood

Underwood scored the winning title on season 4 in 2005 before she released her debut album, Some Hearts, which included the singles “Jesus Take the Wheel” and “Before He Cheats.” The Tennessee native recorded six studio albums, which awarded her seven Grammys — the most of any Idol winner. She also set the 2010 Guinness World Record for most country No. 1 songs for a female artist in the U.S. The “Drinking Alone” singer made her acting debut as Maria von Trapp in NBC’s The Sound of Music: Live in 2013.

In November 2017, Underwood fell on the steps outside of her house in Nashville, Tennessee, which resulted in a broken wrist and 40 stitches to her face.

Underwood married hockey player Mike Fisher in 2010. The couple share son Isaiah.