Fantasia Barrino

The North Carolina native released her Grammy-nominated debut album, Free Yourself, in 2004 after she won season 3. She later earned 12 Grammy nominations and one Grammy win for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 2011. Barrino has recorded a total of seven studio albums including her 2019 album, Sketchbook.

The singer took on Broadway when she starred in the musicals The Color Purple in 2007 and After Midnight in 2013. Barrino also opened up about her personal life in her memoir, Fantasia: Life Is Not a Fairytale, which was turned into a Lifetime movie in 2006. In 2010, Barrino starred in her VH1 reality series, Fantasia for Real, for two seasons. Later that year, she suffered from an aspirin overdose which she later admitted was a suicide attempt.

Barrino married businessman Kendall Taylor in 2015. She is the mother of daughter Zion and son Dallas whom she had from previous relationships.