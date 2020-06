Lee DeWyze

The Illinois native won season 9 in 2010. Shortly after, he signed to RCA Records and released his debut album, Live It Up. DeWyze has released six studio albums, which have included songs that have been featured on TV shows such as The Walking Dead, Shameless, Nashville, Elementary and Suits. His latest album, Oil & Water, was released in 2016 and debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Folk Music Chart.

DeWyze married actress Jonna Walsh in 2012.