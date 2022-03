3. She Enjoys Singing Different Types of Music

During an interview in March, Slaton noted that she is interested in singing covers of country, pop and soul music.

“I sing anything,” she told The Gazette at the time. “I grew up on country, I grew up on even gospel music. I grew up in church. I was singer since I was 3 years old. Just being able to actually show my voice to the world — that was the biggest thing for me.”