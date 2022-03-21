4. She Wasn’t Initially Confident in Her Performance Due to Her Pregnancy

“I was definitely very nervous, because being pregnant on the show, I obviously didn’t have a lot of wind,” Slaton recalled during an interview with The Gazette in March. “I was very nervous that I wasn’t going to be able to hold a note, or something was going to happen, but once I got up there in front of the judges, they made me feel really at home. They made me feel like they’re just humans, too, and we’re all human, so I went up there and gave it my best.”