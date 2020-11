Who’s nominated?

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the pack with eight nominations each. Other nominees include Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, John Legend, Jonas Brothers and Megan Thee Stallion, who is the most-nominated female artist at the AMAs this year. Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd will face off against Swift for the coveted Artist of the Year trophy.