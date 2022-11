How Long Has She Been Making Music?

Yola’s debut solo album, Walk Through Fire, was released to critical acclaim in February 2019, but by then she’d already been a musician for nearly two decades. She performed with her own band, Phantom Limb, from 2005 to 2012, and she also sang with acts including Massive Attack, Bugz in the Attic and Duke Dumont. In 2016, she played a showcase at the Americanafest in Nashville, releasing her debut solo EP, Orphan Offering, that same year.