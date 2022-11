What Other Awards Has Yola Won?

The “Hold On” singer has been named UK Artist of the Year at the UK Americana Awards three times, winning in 2017, 2020 and 2022. She also won UK Album of the Year in 2020 and 2022. In 2020, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the 62nd Grammy Awards, though she lost to Billie Eilish. She’s earned five additional Grammy nods as well as a 2021 nomination for International Achievement Award at the Country Music Association Awards.