Who Are Her Collaborators?

In addition to her solo work, Yola is an honorary member of The Highwomen, the supergroup comprised of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires. She is featured on the band’s track “Highwomen” and joined them on stage at the 2019 Newport Folk Festival when they performed with Dolly Parton. Her 2021 album, Stand for Myself, was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.