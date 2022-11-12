Who Did She Play in ‘Elvis’?

Yola made her acting debut playing Tharpe in 2022’s Elvis, which starred Austin Butler as the titular rock star. Tharpe, who died in 1973, was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 in the Early Influence category. “If she was as beloved as she should be, she would have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame way before 2018,” Yola told Variety in July 2021. “It would have been decades ago. You know, if I invented something, I would expect to be first into the Hall of Fame!”