Bianca Ryan

The Pennsylvania native won season 1 in 2006 at age 11. She went on to release her first album, followed by two holiday albums in 2006 and 2009. After taking a break to finish school, she returned to work and in 2014, she starred in the indie film We Are Kings and cowrote much of the movie’s music. She dropped her EP, The Reintroduction, Pt. 1, in January 2019.