Brandon Leake

Leake became the first spoken word poet to be on the reality show, winning season 15 in 2020. He went on to promote his published poetry, touring the world while also teaching at Brookside school daycare center. The same year as his win, Leake began working with Team Harmony Foundation’s international web series, HATE: WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO. He is married to Anna Leaker, and they share one daughter, Aaliyah James.