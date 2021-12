Darci Lynne

The Little Big Shots alum won season 12 in 2016 after performing as a ventriloquist and singer. She went on to perform in Las Vegas and appear on multiple TV shows through the years. In 2019, she competed as a contestant in America’s Got Talent: The Champions, coming in second place. In April 2021, she launched her My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) tour.