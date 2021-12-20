‘America’s Got Talent’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Grace VanderWaal

The singer and ukulele player’s career took off in 2016 after she won season 11 at age 12. She released her first EP, Perfectly Imperfect, that same year, followed by her first full-length album in 2017. She went on to win a Radio Disney Music Award, Teen Choice Award and an MTV Europe Music Award and was later honored by both Billboard magazine and Forbes. She opened for Imagine Dragons and Florence and the Machine before headlining two tours of her own. The Kansas native made her acting debut in 2020, starring as Susan “Stargirl” Caraway in the Disney+ musical drama film Stargirl.