Neal E. Boyd

After winning season 3 for his opera singing, Boyd headlined a show at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, appeared on Christmas in Rockefeller Center and released his first album in 2009. One year later, he headlined a second Vegas show, this time at the Las Vegas Hilton. In addition to music, the Missouri native was involved in politics and co-owned Cox & Boyd Insurance Solutions. Boyd died in 2018 after battling liver disease.