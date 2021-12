Olate Dogs

Father and son dog trainers Richard and Nicholas Olate won season 7 of AGT in 2012 after growing up adopting stray pups. Following their win, they toured the country and performed during many NBA halftime shows. In 2013, they starred on America’s Got Talent Live – All Star Tour, and Richard’s brother, Jose, joined the act. Later that year, the group released a holiday album, The Olate Dogs’ Christmas.