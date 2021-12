Shin Lim

The magician, whose real name is Liang-Shun Lim, is known for his close-up card routines, which landed him on Penn & Teller: Fool Us before AGT. After his 2018 win, he competed on the first season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, winning first place in 2019. He has been touring in Las Vegas ever since. Lim married Casey Thomas in 2019.