The Screenplay

Back to Black is slated to be written by Matt Greenhalgh, who previously worked with Taylor-Johnson on Nowhere Boy. He also penned the screenplay for Control, the critically acclaimed biopic about late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis, who lived a similar life of struggle in the spotlight and died at age 23.

Before a biopic from Lotus Entertainment ultimately stalled and fell through. In 2018, Winehouse’s father also denied claims that Lady Gaga was being floated to play his daughter.

As of July 2022, the flick is in pre-production, so casting and release date decisions were not immediately announced, but Deadline reported the project to be “moving fast.”