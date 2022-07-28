How Much Work Went Into ‘Blonde’?

“We worked on this film for hours, every single day for almost a year,” de Armas told Netflix Queue in June 2022. “I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it.”

She added: “The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”