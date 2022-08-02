The Estate Gets Involved

Monroe’s estate stepped in to defend de Armas after online trolls criticized her accent following the release of the film’s trailer. “Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history,” Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Hollywood icon’s estate, told Variety in a statement in August 2022. “Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!”

Brad Pitt also express his support for the actress, telling Entertainment Tonight that de Armas is “phenomenal” in the role. “That’s a tough dress to fill,” said the Oscar winner, who worked as a producer on the movie. “It was 10 years in the making. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line.”