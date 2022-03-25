Everything to Know About Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’

What Does Joyce Carol Oates Think About the Adaptation?

After watching a rough cut of the move in August 2020, the author tweeted, “It is startling, brilliant, very disturbing and perhaps most surprisingly an utterly ‘feminist’ interpretation. Not sure that any male director has ever achieved anything [like] this.”

One year later, Oates reflected on Twitter about the “exquisite portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Ana de Armas & director Andrew Dominic; one without the other could perhaps not have worked this magic. The tone of the film is hard to classify, not surreal but not totally realistic, not ‘horror’ but suffused with the dread of horror.”