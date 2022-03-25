Everything to Know About Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’

What Is the Rating?

In March, Netflix confirmed that the biopic was given the NC-17 rating by the Motion Picture Association due to “some sexual content.”

Dominik previously weighed in on why he felt the film would receive an adult-only rating, telling Screen Daily in February, “It’s a demanding movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the f–king audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”