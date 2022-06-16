Everything to Know About Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’

What’s Controversial About It?

“If it had come out a few years ago, it would have come out right when #MeToo hit and it would have been an expression of all that stuff,” director Dominik told Vulture in May 2022, explaining that now is a more “interesting time” to be releasing the film.”We’re in a time now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where any lines are.”

He continued: “It’s a film that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it will be as cut-and-dried as people want to see it. There’s something in it to offend everyone. … It’s not, like, depictions of happy sexuality. It’s depictions of situations that are ambiguous.”