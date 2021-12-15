Andy Cohen

The longtime Bravo host addressed his friend Parker’s comments about how they are viewed differently as they age together.

“She’s sitting next to me … and all the articles are, ‘Sarah Jessica Parker, she’s going gray, she looks old,’” Cohen shared during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2021, agreeing that the Hocus Pocus actress was “so right” about the statements coming from a “misogynistic” place.

The producer explained that some people “missed the mark” when it came to understanding the meaning behind the “revolutionary” revival.

“From what I understand, it’s going to show the women living vibrantly in their 50s and at this stage in their lives,” he added. “She’s not going to be running around in a tutu and high heels, they are going to be living in their 50s as beautiful women. I think it’s going to be a wonderful message.”