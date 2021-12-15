Kristin Davis

Davis recalled how difficult it was to have her appearance discussed during and after the original of SATC.

“Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever on our hair and our faces and our this and our that,” the Emmy nominee said during an interview with The Sunday Times Style Magazine in December 2021. “The level of intensity of it was a shock.”

Davis noted that seeing these negative comments makes her “feel angry all the time” even though she tries to avoid it, adding, “I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there.”