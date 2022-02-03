Finding the Light

The finale, which aired on Thursday, took Carrie back to Paris — where she and Big rekindled their romance at the end of the OG series — to lay her late husband to rest.

“Paris is about a dream, it’s about a return,” the TV writer noted in the doc. “The name of the episode is ‘Seeing the Light.’ It’s about light, but really, it’s about returning to the most magical place in her aside from New York.”

Noth was initially spotted filming alongside SJP in the French city, however, earlier this year it was confirmed that his scenes had been cut amid his sexual misconduct scandal. Instead of a scene with her former husband, Carrie sought closure after Big’s death by finding the perfect place to spread his ashes.